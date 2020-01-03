Global  

Marvel Studios won’t be debuting trans character in MCU soon

Hindu Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
President of the company Kevin Feige confirmed that a LGBT+ character will be present in the upcoming ‘Eternals’
News video: A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe

A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe 00:42

 Coming soon to a theater near you... a transgender Marvel character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a question-and-answer session. Feige said Marvel would strive to be diverse and inclusive, reports CNN.com. A student asked about plans to add more LGBTQ characters to...

Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character [Video]Kevin Feige confirms Marvel's first transgender character

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has confirmed a trans character will appear in a new superhero movie.

Tom Holland’s drunk phone call kept Spider-Man in MCU [Video]Tom Holland’s drunk phone call kept Spider-Man in MCU

Holland shared that he asked for Disney CEO Bob Iger’s email to thank him for the opportunity, which led to the drunken phone call.

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU film

Kevin Feige REVEALS Marvel Studios will introduce a transgender character in the next MCU filmAttach Main Entertaiment Image: kevin-feige.jpg Marvel is all set to introduce an all-new transgender character in their franchise. During a recent...
WorldNews

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says MCU's first trans character is coming 'very soon'

A year after the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced its first openly transgender actor, the franchise is planning for its first trans character.
USATODAY.com

