Home Minister Amit Shah to start BJP's awareness campaign on CAA from Rajasthan today

DNA Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Amit Shah will also launch a toll-free number for people to give missed calls to register their support for the CAA.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Cong leader Nellai Kannan arrested for controversial speech against PM Modi, Shah | CAA

Cong leader Nellai Kannan arrested for controversial speech against PM Modi, Shah | CAA 01:22

 Congress leader Nellai Kannan arrested over controversial speech. Kannan delivered an allegedly inciteful speech against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. Kannan had made the speech on December 29, 2019.

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to show any CAA clause which asserts on taking away citizenship [Video]Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to show any CAA clause which asserts on taking away citizenship

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to show any CAA clause which asserts on taking away citizenship

Witnessing temporary effect of global slowdown: Shah on India’s economy [Video]Witnessing temporary effect of global slowdown: Shah on India’s economy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that India was witnessing a temporary effect of global slowdown. “What we are witnessing is a temporary effect of a global slowdown.

Home Minister Amit Shah to kick off BJP’s national CAA drive from Rajsthan today

The saffron party also appointed state in-charges to lead the party's outreach programme to counter opposition's campaign against Citizenship Amendment Act,...
Zee News

Indian99389060

Indian RT @ANI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur: Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this iss… 59 seconds ago

Nalwwadey

Rakeysh Nalwwadey RT @timesofindia: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jodhpur: Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on… 6 minutes ago

