Aus Navy rescues people from bushfire-hit town

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) The Australian Navy on Friday evacuated around 1,000 tourists and residents who were trapped in the bushfire-ravaged town of Mallacoota on the coast of Victoria state.
