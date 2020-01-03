Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Mumbai Crime: Actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer booked in molestation case

Mid-Day Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
A case of molestation has been registered against actor Tanushree Dutta's lawyer for allegedly using abusive language against a woman in the western suburb of Bandra here, police said on Friday.

Ironically, advocate Nitin Satpute represents Dutta in her molestation case against actor Nana Patekar. In the incident took place...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

#MeToo | Victory will be mine : Tanushree Dutta [Video]#MeToo | Victory will be mine : Tanushree Dutta

Actress Tanushree Dutta who took the film industry by storm with the strong wave of 'Me too movement', says she will continue to fight until she gets justice on Nana Patekar case.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tanushree's lawyer booked in molestation case

November 2 over construction of a garden for children.
IndiaTimes

Ex-Disney actor: Judge in sex crime case has anti-gay bias

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Disney Channel actor charged with trying to have sex with a 13-year-old boy in Salt Lake City contends he can't get a fair trail...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.