Australian PM 'inclined' to cancel India visit amid bushfire crisis

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Canberra [Australia], Jan 3 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is 'inclined' to cancel his visit to India scheduled for this month amid the worsening bushfire crisis in the country, local media reported.
News video: Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee

Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee 02:09

 Bushfire crisis kills volunteer firefighter as authorities urge residents of five Melbourne suburbs to evacuate.

Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales [Video]Australian PM heckled on visit to New South Wales

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison is heckled on a visit to fire-damaged New South Wales. Authorities said 381 homes had been destroyed on the NSW southern coast this week, while 18 people have..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues [Video]Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published


Australia PM inclined to cancel India trip due to bushfire crisis

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a...
Reuters

PM 'inclined' to cancel India trip amid bushfire crisis

The Prime Minister has said he is 'inclined' to cancel Indian trip amid the bushfire crsis gripping Australia.
Sydney Morning Herald

