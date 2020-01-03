Australian PM 'inclined' to cancel India visit amid bushfire crisis

Canberra [Australia], Jan 3 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is 'inclined' to cancel his visit to India scheduled for this month amid the worsening bushfire crisis in the country, local media reported.



