Maradu flat demolition: Explosives arrive at H2O Holy Faith apartment, technical committee to finalise schedule today

विवेक् शेनोय् RT @abhilaashgnair: H2O Holy Faith, 18 th floor tower in Marad Kochi to be demolished using 187 Kg explosives at 11 AM Jan 11#maradu#flat… 59 minutes ago

Mathrubhumi News Amount Of Explosives Reduced To Reduce Vibration During Flat Demolition At Maradu https://t.co/UumtzdQt2n #Kerala 2 days ago

Mathrubhumi News Maradu Flat Demolition: PESO Reduces Quantity Of Explosives https://t.co/BAhS9kW0Al #PESO #MaraduFlatDemolition 2 days ago

Abhilash G Nair H2O Holy Faith, 18 th floor tower in Marad Kochi to be demolished using 187 Kg explosives at 11 AM Jan 11#maradu#… https://t.co/sHrljStccS 3 days ago

Onmanorama Explosion on various floors would be carried out within a gap of milliseconds. The whole building would be razed to… https://t.co/NBQWTQZGkg 3 days ago

Onmanorama Buildings named Alfa Serene, Golden Kayaloram, Jain Coral Cove and Holyfaith H20 would be razed to the ground throu… https://t.co/ciNbQkU7QC 4 days ago

JC 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: Kerala's Maradu Flat Demolition Case: Explosive Controller says, 'The process of filling explosives at Holy Faith H2O apartment co… 6 days ago