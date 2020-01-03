Susanta Devendra Fadnavis demands ban on booklet maligning Veer Savarkar | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News Manag… https://t.co/OojicoTLms 4 hours ago Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray - Times of India) MUMBAI: BJP… https://t.co/xyiuYOTGxl 4 hours ago Maverick RT @Poltergiest420: Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Kmj9AMHCuy 4 hours ago India Blooms Devendra Fadnavis demands ban on booklet maligning Veer Savarkar | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News Manag… https://t.co/XZpOCfUiAf 5 hours ago Poltergiest Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Kmj9AMHCuy 5 hours ago BCMenon Fadnavis making futile exercise. How can he advise a Slave of Delhi Matoshree with such a demand - https://t.co/Kq7EtO8BRa 5 hours ago OM PRAKASH AGRAWAL Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray | India News - Times of India https://t.co/V0ceyYFJ0J 5 hours ago Narasimha Rao Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: @Dev_Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/NRQqeQMnPp 6 hours ago