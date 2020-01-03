Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ban a booklet distributed by the Seva Dal which questions Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's credentials as a patriot. The Hindi booklet, titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?", was distributed at a camp of the Congress-affiliated organisation in Madhya Pradesh.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Betrayed Maharashtra farmers': Fadnavis slams Uddhav for u-turn from own demand [Video]'Betrayed Maharashtra farmers': Fadnavis slams Uddhav for u-turn from own demand

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has betrayed the farmers of the state.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:23Published

Devendra Fadnavis reminds Uddhav Thackeray of the promise made to farmers | Oneindia News [Video]Devendra Fadnavis reminds Uddhav Thackeray of the promise made to farmers | Oneindia News

MAHA SEAT SHARE:NANA PATOLE: NEW MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY SPEAKER, ELECTED UNOPPOSED, NCP MAY GET SEVERAL KEY MINISTRIES IN UDDHAV'S CABINET,SANJAY RAUT SLAMS DEVENDRA FADNAVIS IN SENA MOUTHPIECE,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shiv Sena 'betrayed' BJP, public mandate in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Shiv Sena of "betraying" the public mandate by forging an alliance with the NCP and Congress to form...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

psusanta

Susanta Devendra Fadnavis demands ban on booklet maligning Veer Savarkar | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News Manag… https://t.co/OojicoTLms 4 hours ago

RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray - Times of India) MUMBAI: BJP… https://t.co/xyiuYOTGxl 4 hours ago

MaverickFriend

Maverick RT @Poltergiest420: Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Kmj9AMHCuy 4 hours ago

indiablooms

India Blooms Devendra Fadnavis demands ban on booklet maligning Veer Savarkar | Indiablooms - First Portal on Digital News Manag… https://t.co/XZpOCfUiAf 5 hours ago

Poltergiest420

Poltergiest Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/Kmj9AMHCuy 5 hours ago

balpallavi

BCMenon Fadnavis making futile exercise. How can he advise a Slave of Delhi Matoshree with such a demand - https://t.co/Kq7EtO8BRa 5 hours ago

omji20

OM PRAKASH AGRAWAL Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray | India News - Times of India https://t.co/V0ceyYFJ0J 5 hours ago

NarasimhaRao10

Narasimha Rao Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: @Dev_Fadnavis to Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/NRQqeQMnPp 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.