Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Home ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received a report from Uttar Pradesh on the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state, sources in the ministry said on Friday. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that PFI was actively involved in the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and there is ample proof against them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Talking parrot chats to the Elf on the Shelf [Video]Talking parrot chats to the Elf on the Shelf

Einstein is certainly being nice to this elf! Giving him kisses, and offering him corn and sweet potatoes. Einstein dances for the elf waves at him and tells him it's alright. I bet this elf will..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UP government writes to Home Ministry, seeks ban on PFI for fanning anti-CAA protests

Following the widespread protests, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested three members of PFI, including its state president Waseem Ahmad.
Zee News

PFI's role in violence coming forward, Home Ministry to decide on action: RS Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is coming forward in violence and the home ministry will...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Home ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources https://t.co/ZAY4AUldHP 59 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Home Ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources https://t.co/BAYkcZPVkN 1 hour ago

aniglobal

ANI Global Home Ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources https://t.co/hCDvZM9Itz 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Home Ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources https://t.co/YoUsBNxh82 https://t.co/WNMzbFcB4x 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.