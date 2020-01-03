Home ministry receives report from UP on PFI's activities in state: Sources

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received a report from Uttar Pradesh on the activities of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state, sources in the ministry said on Friday. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that PFI was actively involved in the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and there is ample proof against them.


