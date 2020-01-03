Global  

Flight operations at Nepal's international airport halted due to weather condition, power outage

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 3 (ANI): Flight operations were halted at Nepal's sole International airport in capital Kathmandu on Friday due to adverse weather condition and power outage, an airport official said.
