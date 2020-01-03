Global  

India condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
India has expressed concern at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, where members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji.
Recent related news from verified sources

India strongly condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): India on Friday strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon...
Sify

Mob outside Pak's Nankana Sahib Gurdwara dispersed after release of man who abducted Sikh girl

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 4 (ANI): The violent mob that had gathered outside Nankana Sahib Gurdwara dispersed on Friday after police released Ehsaan, the man who...
Sify

