India condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan

Aditya Narayan RT @MEAIndia: India strongly condemns vandalism at the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and calls upon Pakistan to take immediate s… 4 seconds ago SANAUWAR ANSARI RT @drkafeelkhan: India strongly condemns vandalism at the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and calls upon Pakistan to take immedia… 27 seconds ago Skanda Ramana RT @Health_z_Wealth: Gurudwara vandalised in Pakistan. And, people are still asking why citizenship to minorities of foreign countries is… 2 minutes ago