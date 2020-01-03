Global  

Bigg Boss Day 96 Live Updates: Shehnaz Gill reveals that she took care of Mahira Sharma because of Paras Chhabra

Bollywood Life Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Tonight episode of Bigg Boss 13 starts with Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill start talking about Mahira and Shehnaz said that she concerns for her because of Paras.
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Salman Khan warns Paras Chhabra to not shout in front of him

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar, we see Salman Khan giving warning to Paras Chhabra and tells him to not shout in front of him.
DNA Exclusive, Bigg Boss 13: Paras has broken brocode, is Sidharth sugardaddy? Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi lashes out

Paras Chhabra had tagged Shefali Jariwala when she and Asim Riaz got close on Bigg Boss 13
