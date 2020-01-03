Took action last night to 'stop war': Trump after Soleimani's killing
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Washington DC [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.'
Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The president's comments come as the United States confirms it will deploy 3,000 more troops...
*Washington:* US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to... Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews •Mediaite