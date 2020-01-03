Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Took action last night to 'stop war': Trump after Soleimani's killing

Sify Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Washington DC [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to start a war.'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war 01:24

 Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The president's comments come as the United States confirms it will deploy 3,000 more troops...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Took action last night to 'stop war', says Donald Trump after Qassem Soleimani's killing

*Washington:* US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the execution of Iran's elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani by US military was aimed 'to stop a war, not to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaite

Trump: US should have assassinated Soleimani a long time ago

Trump: US should have assassinated Soleimani a long time ago“We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said. “We did not take action to start a war." ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •The Age

Tweets about this

Elena77h

Nora RT @BreitbartNews: “We took action last night to stop a war, we did not take action to start a war,” President Trump said, adding that “we… 7 seconds ago

jllgraham

Lu RT @WhiteHouse: President @realDonaldTrump: "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war." https://t.co/… 10 seconds ago

Elena77h

Nora RT @realDailyWire: .@RealDonaldTrump: We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. https://t.co/79uXD28B… 13 seconds ago

Red_PilledMaga

🇺🇸MagaChris_Cult45🇺🇸 - Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @Scavino45: “Trump Defends Soleimani Strike: 'We Took Action Last Night to Stop a War'” https://t.co/GGshBsToOi 17 seconds ago

Toxxic45

ŦØXł₡ RT @PatriotPurple: 🇺🇸Thank you Mr. President! 🇺🇸 “We took action last night to stop a war,” “We did not take action to start a war.” @r… 20 seconds ago

ArthurChilds10

Arthur Childs RT @GymCoachMac: "We took action last night to stop a war. We do not take action to start a war." #Trump2020NowMoreThanEver #IranWar #Sol… 26 seconds ago

Margari41250912

Margarita Olvera RT @StateDept: .@realDonaldTrump: We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. https://t.co/uJTPHlKHMp 29 seconds ago

chevalierjd

Jkarren🇺🇸 RT @GOPChairwoman: “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.” – @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/6QH7aS… 38 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.