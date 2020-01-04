Global  

Trump authorized International Military Education, Training for Pakistan: US State Department

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020
Washington DC [USA], Jan 4 (ANI): US Department of State on Saturday announced that President Donald Trump authorized the resumption of International Military Education and Training for Pakistan to strengthen military to military cooperation between the two nations.
