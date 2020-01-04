Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

German FM warns of further escalation of tensions in Middle East

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Berlin, Jan 4 (IANS) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned of further escalation of tensions in the Middle East after the United States killed Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike in Iraq.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, US Military Beefing Up Presence In The Middle East

Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, US Military Beefing Up Presence In The Middle East 01:47

 Natalie Brand reports the Pentagon has deployed 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne to the Middle East. An additional three thousand are on alert and preparing to deploy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East [Video]Thousands of US troops head to the Middle East

Three thousand U.S. troops are heading to the Middle East tonight as tensions with Iran escalate to a dangerous level - not seen since the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Iran's most powerful military commander..

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:44Published

U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander [Video]U.S. says it killed a top Iranian commander

The United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, on Friday in an air strike at..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

European Stocks Close Weak On Geopolitical Tensions

European markets ended mostly lower on Friday amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani...
RTTNews

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle East

Gold hits four-month high as tensions flare in Middle EastBy Diptendu Lahiri (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to a four-month high on Friday, as tensions mounted in the Middle East after a senior Iranian military...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.