Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara: Sikh groups to protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi today

Zee News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was attacked allegedly on the opposition by the Sikhs to forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl in the Nankana Sahib city in August 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles flips Indian flatbread at community kitchen in New Delhi [Video]Prince Charles flips Indian flatbread at community kitchen in New Delhi

Prince Charles visited Sikh temple, Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in the Indian capital New Delhi on Wednesday (November 13), a day after the Sikh community celebrated the 550th birth anniversary of the..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Nankana Sahib illuminates ahead of birth of Guru Nanak Dev [Video]Nankana Sahib illuminates ahead of birth of Guru Nanak Dev

Nankana Sahib illuminates ahead of birth of Guru Nanak Dev

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

India strongly condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan

"Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community"
DNA

Stones pelted at Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 3 (ANI): An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening.
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.