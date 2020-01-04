Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara: Sikh groups to protest outside Pakistan High Commission in Delhi today

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was attacked allegedly on the opposition by the Sikhs to forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl in the Nankana Sahib city in August 2019.

Recent related news from verified sources India strongly condemns vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan "Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the holy Gurdwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community"

Stones pelted at Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 3 (ANI): An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening.

