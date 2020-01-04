Global  

Kundali Bhagya 4 January 2020 Preview: Robbers catch Mahira, Preeta keeps Karan out of groom's room

Bollywood Life Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Kundali Bhagya 4 January 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode robbers find out Mahira, Dadi and Rakhee in a room. Meanwhile Preeta locks herself in groom's room to protect Luthras belongings
