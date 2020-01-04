Global  

Bolivia to hold general elections on May 3

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
La Paz, Jan 4 (IANS) Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) has decided to hold general elections on May 3, the court's vice President Oscar Hassenteufel said.
Bolivia unrest: Interim president signs election law [Video]Bolivia unrest: Interim president signs election law

Interim President Anez enacted the bill to call elections in Bolivia after weeks of nationwide turmoil.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published

Lawmakers In Bolivia Approve New Elections [Video]Lawmakers In Bolivia Approve New Elections

​Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal will be in charge of setting a date for the new elections.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:11Published


