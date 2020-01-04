Global  

US to deploy about 3,500 more troops to Middle East

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 4 (IANS) The US will deploy some 3,500 more troops to the Middle East as early as this weekend following the death of Iranian Major General Qassem Soleimani in an attack ordered by President Donald Trump, it was reported.
