Elizabeth Warren trails behind Democratic rivals in Q4 fundraising

Washington, Jan 4 (IANS) Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised $21.2 million in the final three months of 2019, a number that surpassed a $20-million fundraising goal but has put her behind her top rivals in the Democratic primary.

