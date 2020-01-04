Global  

Elizabeth Warren trails behind Democratic rivals in Q4 fundraising

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 4 (IANS) Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised $21.2 million in the final three months of 2019, a number that surpassed a $20-million fundraising goal but has put her behind her top rivals in the Democratic primary.
 Elizabeth Warren raised $21.2 million for her White House bid during the final quarter of 2019. Business Insider reports her number dropped from the prior quarter. She finishes the year with a late surge in donations on the day she delivered a New Years Eve speech. The tally puts Warren behind her...

