Bolivia to hold new presidential election on May 3

Sucre [Bolivia], Jan 4 (ANI): Bolivia will hold a new presidential election on May 3, the country's electoral tribunal has announced, weeks after the results of the previous elections were annulled following allegations of fraud.



Recent related videos from verified sources Warren Says Trump Must Be Removed From Office For Fair Election Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren gave a New Year’s Eve speech. According to Reuters, she warned people that “democracy hangs in the balance.” Warren said President Donald Trump.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 4 days ago 5 Sanity-Saving Tips for Arguing on the Internet With less than a year until the highly contentious 2020 U.S. presidential election, these tips from 'The New York Times' will likely come in handy. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ex-Fox News Reporter Says Trump Invited Her to His Office ‘So We Can Kiss’ Before Presidential Election In a new memoir, former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel — who worked as a guest host on Fox & Friends — claims President Donald Trump asked if he could kiss...

Mediaite 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this