Bolivia to hold new presidential election on May 3

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Sucre [Bolivia], Jan 4 (ANI): Bolivia will hold a new presidential election on May 3, the country's electoral tribunal has announced, weeks after the results of the previous elections were annulled following allegations of fraud.
