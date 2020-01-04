Global  

Australian bushfire crisis: PM Scott Morrison calls up 3000 reservists

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Canberra [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in Australia to help tackle the bushfires raging across the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday.
News video: Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims 00:58

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy....

The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state.

The Australian navy started the evacuations of about 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in Victoria state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Australian PM Scott Morrison was heckled by angry protesters after he went to visit bushfire victims at the town of Cobargo in South Wales. This after the bushfires ravaged the town while Morrison was..

Australian PM Scott Morrison was heckled by angry protesters after he went to visit bushfire victims at the town of Cobargo in South Wales. This after the bushfires ravaged the town while Morrison was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:18Published


Australia Prime Minister defers visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has canceled official trips to India and Japan that were scheduled for the second half of January as he battles a...
Reuters Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldIndiaTimesBBC NewsSify

Sydney New Year's Eve fireworks to go ahead despite wildfires

Sydney's multi-million-dollar New Year's Eve firework display will go ahead despite the wildfire crisis threatening the city. Australia has also confirmed that...
