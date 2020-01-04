Australian bushfire crisis: PM Scott Morrison calls up 3000 reservists
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Canberra [Australia], Jan 4 (ANI): Up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states in Australia to help tackle the bushfires raging across the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Saturday.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy....
