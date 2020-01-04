Global  

'Actors have been asked to leave the county and I don't think that's fair,' says Chhapaak 's Deepika Padukone on actors not opining on CAB (Exclusive)

Bollywood Life Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is returning to the big screen after a long hiatus. With Chhapaak, Deepika debuts as a producer. Check out her exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.
News video: Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Gulzar Laxmi Agarwal at song launch event

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Gulzar Laxmi Agarwal at song launch event 03:43

 The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it.

Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk [Video]Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk

Actress Deepika Padukone does not consider her upcoming release "Chhapaak" to be a risky project, despite the fact that she plays the central role of an acid attack survivor in the real life-inspired..

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch [Video]Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone consoles sobbing Laxmi Agarwal at title song launch

The title track of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been launched in Mumbai. The title track is composed by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. While Gulzar penned the song, Arijit Singh sang it. Deepika can..

Deepika Padukone all set to release the title track of Chhapaak today and we can't wait!

One of the most awaited movies, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gives us a glimpse into the inspiring storyline with a teaser of its title track which will be out...
Chhapaak new poster: Deepika Padukone shines once again as Malti

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak has created a lot of buzz amongst the audience and all for the right reasons. Based on the life of acid attack...
