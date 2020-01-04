MeToo founder says movement bigger than Weinstein

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

New York, Jan 4 (IANS) Two years after #MeToo became a global phenomenon, founder Tarana Burke acknowledged that the movement was "inextricably" linked with Harvey Weinstein, but insisted that the future of the struggle does not depend on the result of the disgraced Hollywood mogul's upcoming trial for sexual assault.


