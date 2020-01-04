Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

#MeToo founder says movement bigger than Weinstein

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
New York, Jan 4 (IANS) Two years after #MeToo became a global phenomenon, founder Tarana Burke acknowledged that the movement was "inextricably" linked with Harvey Weinstein, but insisted that the future of the struggle does not depend on the result of the disgraced Hollywood mogul's upcoming trial for sexual assault.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV #MeToo founder says movement bigger than Weinstein #Kalingatv #Weinstein https://t.co/SztWBFmCdk 16 hours ago

ThatsbharatNews

Thats Bharat #MeToo founder says movement bigger than Weinstein ... #onlinenews #latestnews more:… https://t.co/aMLRATkEz9 17 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next Weinstein's trial on charges that include two counts of rape is set to begin on January 6 in New York. #MeToo… https://t.co/eQa8EoQKLe 18 hours ago

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune #MeToo Founder Says Movement Is Bigger Than Weinstein: Two years after #MeToo became a… https://t.co/4ejM9ppgYS 18 hours ago

Newskarnataka

News Karnataka #MeToo founder says movement bigger than Weinstein https://t.co/t0tR1bXBma #news #headlines https://t.co/9Pwiy7FCbz 19 hours ago

LAHT

LatAm Herald Tribune #MeToo Founder Says Movement Is Bigger Than Weinstein https://t.co/7Pxb16ooIt 21 hours ago

HalMarshall2309

Hal Marshall "We can see it in the #MeToo movement — 'It’s hopeful that the world is changing,' says founder Tarana Burke. We ca… https://t.co/qEF6ApQcDn 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.