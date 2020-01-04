Global  

Indian eatery provides free meals to Aus bushfire victims

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Canberra, Jan 4 (IANS) The owners of an Indian restaurant in Australia were giving out free meals to those affected by the devastating bushfires in the state of Victoria, one of the worst hit, a media report said.
