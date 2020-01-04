Global  

Australia bushfire toll increases to 21

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Hundreds of bushfires continued to rage in Australia on Saturday amid "catastrophic" conditions in the south of the country where two more deaths have been confirmed, taking the total toll to 21.
News video: Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia 02:39

 Third death confirmed on Wednesday bringing the number of victims killed to 12 during the months-long bushfires.

