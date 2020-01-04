IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check iimcat.ac.in for percentile and scorecard

Teachersbadi.In Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has declared the results of common aptitude test (CAT) 2019 https://t.co/zfH9973q15 3 minutes ago

Shining India News IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check https://t.co/pNzjBxvQlA for percentile and scorecard. https://t.co/xdsftkeUQz https://t.co/JXUHJ6eLZc 4 hours ago

Tejpal Rawat(ZEE NEWS) RT @ZeeNews: IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check https://t.co/v3iJi4JBTO for percentile and scorecard https://t.co/KmobEQQpG0 https://t.co… 5 hours ago

Daily News IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check https://t.co/WXBw59ViQ7 for percentile and scorecard https://t.co/uz2L0heKU3 5 hours ago

Zee News IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check https://t.co/v3iJi4JBTO for percentile and scorecard https://t.co/KmobEQQpG0 https://t.co/FXXSoSGoFn 5 hours ago

NYK Express IIM CAT 2019 results declared; check https://t.co/iShG6XUirc for percentile and scorecard - https://t.co/EtDZaGft58 5 hours ago

Sonu Singh RT @ieeducation_job: The #CAT results will be declared by 5 pm today. Here is all you need to know @IIMKozhikode https://t.co/2N5mMDUDtB 5 hours ago