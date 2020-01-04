Global  

Shiv Sena denies reports of sole Muslim minister Abdul Sattar quitting government

Mid-Day Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Amid speculation that the Shiv Sena's newly-inducted Minister of State Abdul Sattar Nabi has threatened to quit from the government, the party and his family stoutly denied the reports, on Saturday.

"This is not correct. He has not resigned, nor submitted any such resignation letter to me or anybody else in the party," Sena...
