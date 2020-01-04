Shiv Sena denies reports of sole Muslim minister Abdul Sattar quitting government
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Amid speculation that the Shiv Sena's newly-inducted Minister of State Abdul Sattar Nabi has threatened to quit from the government, the party and his family stoutly denied the reports, on Saturday.
"This is not correct. He has not resigned, nor submitted any such resignation letter to me or anybody else in the party," Sena...
MoS Ramdas Athawale said that the Maharashtra government should finalise portfolios soon. Taking a dig at the Maharashtra government, Athawale said that Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are like a 3-wheeler..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:07Published