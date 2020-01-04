Global  

J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar's Kawdara area by terrorists; no injuries reported

DNA Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The area has been cordoned off by the authorities and a search operation is underway.
Tweets about this

newsenseme

No name Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar, 2 civilians injured https://t.co/pB3QaRq6S3 via @indiatoday 2 hours ago

wisheshnews

Wishesh Grenade attack on CRPF Troops in Srinagar A grenade has been hurled by the terrorists on the CRPF personnel at Hab… https://t.co/HS52lyYSb7 3 hours ago

nitishshekhawa1

Nitish Shekhawat Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar, 2 civilians injured https://t.co/hCrhfopBza 3 hours ago

TellDM

Danish Manzoor | ದಾನಿಷ್ RT @ibtimes_india: Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar, 2 civilians injured #CRPF #Srinagar Read more: https://t.co/of5OnPPxUe 4 hours ago

ibtimes_india

IBTimes India Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar, 2 civilians injured #CRPF #Srinagar Read more: https://t.co/of5OnPPxUe 4 hours ago

JKNews_7

JK News 7 Grenade attack on CRPF troops in Srinagar https://t.co/TnEx5Zep5y https://t.co/1NgrvTruNu 4 hours ago

sourabh_dhar

Sourabh Dhar । सौरभ धर । সৌরভ ধর RT @Frontalfire: Grenade attack on CRPF troops deployed in Srinagar, no injuries or loss of life reported. 3 days ago

BahuExpress

Bahu Express A grenade attack has been reported in Old Srinagar’s Kawdara area on Saturday. Suspected terrorists lobbed a grenad… https://t.co/NyxYkcGWW9 4 days ago

