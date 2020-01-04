Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 53

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Jakarta, Jan 4 (IANS) Indonesian authorities have raised the death toll due to flooding in the Jakarta metropolitan area to 53, where thousands of people have had to be evacuated.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation 01:26

 The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 53

Indonesian authorities have raised the death toll due to flooding in the Jakarta metropolitan area to 53, where thousands of people have had to be evacuated. The...
IndiaTimes

Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta

Indonesian authorities launched a mass evacuation as floods death toll continued to rise. The flash floods caused landslides and electrocutions in the capital of...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters IndiaReutersFrance 24Sify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AkuRobot10

Aku Yuni RT @1AmyChew: INDONESIA #Jakarta city govt spent more money on Formula E electric car race than flood prevention efforts as death toll from… 3 minutes ago

Cazalette

Caz Conroy RT @republic: Jakarta floods: Death toll rises to 53, over 1,75,000 displaced https://t.co/8eZuVVGUvz 5 minutes ago

republic

Republic Jakarta floods: Death toll rises to 53, over 1,75,000 displaced https://t.co/8eZuVVGUvz 17 minutes ago

LarsBarlebo

Lars Barlebo Deadly floods ravage Jakarta Indonesia tries cloud seeding as flood death toll rises to 46 https://t.co/d7tzF1Im3E via @ABCNews 21 minutes ago

PeoplesDailyapp

People's Daily app The death toll from floods and landslides in #Indonesian capital Jakarta and its surrounding areas rose to 53 on Sa… https://t.co/9XfFD9Gjgo 25 minutes ago

ankitv

Gadgetwala RT @MythreyeeRamesh: This is the worst flooding in #Jakarta since 2007, when 80 people were killed just 10 days. #IndonesiaFloods https://t… 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.