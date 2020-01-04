Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed the Friday attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi: Asks 'want CAA law in Italian?' | OneIndia News 08:25

 Amit Shah launched a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's opposition to the Citizenship law asking why they have an objection to granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had not read the law and offered to translate it to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi hits out at RSS says Nagpur will not run Assam [Video]Rahul Gandhi hits out at RSS says Nagpur will not run Assam

Rahul Gandhi hits out at RSS says Nagpur will not run Assam

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

CAA violence Rahul Gandhi visits residence of deceased Sam Stafford [Video]CAA violence Rahul Gandhi visits residence of deceased Sam Stafford

CAA violence Rahul Gandhi visits residence of deceased Sam Stafford

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Do people need more proof of oppression in Pak?'

A day after a mob attack on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought to know on Saturday whether those protesting across...
IndiaTimes

Attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara: SGPC to send 4-member delegation to Pakistan

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines, will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RamakrishnaINC

Ambati Ramakrishna RT @PTI_News: Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, says bigotry is dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders 6 minutes ago

goldey_3

arshad khan RT @the_hindu: Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders: Rahul Gandhi https://t.co/dE8h5stvey 13 minutes ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: Congress leader @RahulGandhi condemned the mob attack on #NankanaSahibGurdwara in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, ag… 16 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed Friday attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love,… https://t.co/m8TgkuEoAn 31 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi termed the Friday attack Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan reprehensible, and said… https://t.co/jEH0VKUELI 1 hour ago

PioneerRaipur

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #BreakingNews : Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, says bigotry is dangerous, age old poison… 1 hour ago

vijayd4u

VIJAYKUMAR DANWADE Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara. Pakistan has to become part in fighting against USA, n… https://t.co/vBRs2r50sb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.