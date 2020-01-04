Rahul Gandhi condemns mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condemned the mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, saying bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed the Friday attack reprehensible, and said the only known antidote to bigotry is love, mutual respect and understanding.
Amit Shah launched a sharp attack at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's opposition to the Citizenship law asking why they have an objection to granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had not read the law and offered to translate it to...