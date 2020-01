The NCP, a key Congress ally, Saturday called for a withdrawal of a controversial Seva Dal booklet which claims that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse were in a physical relationship. NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said that since Savarkar was not alive, it was wrong to make ...

