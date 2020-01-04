Global  

After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 4 (ANI): A day after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani, the Bangladeshi embassy in Iraq on Saturday issued an advisory to its nationals living in the country, requesting them to avoid meetings and gatherings of all sorts, as well as to restrict travel.
After Baghdad airstrike, US Embassy in Pak issues advisory restricting travel of govt personnel

The advisory also urged the US citizens in Pakistan to "monitor their surroundings" for "possible demonstrations" and "suspicious activity".
DNA

US-led coalition, Iraqi military deny new Baghdad airstrike

Baghdad, Jan 4 (IANS) The US-led coalition and the Iraqi military on Saturday denied any fresh airstrike north of Baghdad, after it was reported that a convoy of...
Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

