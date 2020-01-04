After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 4 (ANI): A day after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani, the Bangladeshi embassy in Iraq on Saturday issued an advisory to its nationals living in the country, requesting them to avoid meetings and gatherings of all sorts, as well as to restrict travel.
Baghdad, Jan 4 (IANS) The US-led coalition and the Iraqi military on Saturday denied any fresh airstrike north of Baghdad, after it was reported that a convoy of... Sify Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Tweets about this
MyBangla24 🇧🇩 After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory - ANI News https://t.co/7gdz4vuSCi 38 minutes ago
ANI Digital After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/JdjGnoi24C https://t.co/uKNmmdN7Gc 2 hours ago
Devdiscourse After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory https://t.co/kcHsLGTyPw 4 hours ago