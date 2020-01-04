After Baghdad airstrike, Bangladesh embassy in Iraq issues advisory

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 4 (ANI): A day after a US airstrike near Baghdad international airport killed Iran's elite Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani, the Bangladeshi embassy in Iraq on Saturday issued an advisory to its nationals living in the country, requesting them to avoid meetings and gatherings of all sorts, as well as to restrict travel. 👓 View full article

