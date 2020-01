Deputy CM, MMRDA Commissioner visit Ambedkar Memorial Site Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik and Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) R.A. Rajeev, among other dignitaries, on Thursday, visited Indu Mill Compound in Dadar regarding development of Grand Memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ambedkar memorial work to be finished by 2022, says Ajit Pawar Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the work on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s memorial will be completed by 2022 once all requisite permissions ar

Hindu 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this