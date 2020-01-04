Global  

Pak unlikely to allow Sikhs to take out 'Nagar Kirtan' from Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today: Report

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 4 (ANI): Pakistan is unlikely to allow Sikhs to take out 'Nagar Kirtan' from the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on Saturday amid brewing tensions in the area in the aftermath of the incident of vandalism at the shrine, Pakistani media reported.
