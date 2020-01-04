Global  

NCP leader Nawab Malik demands withdrawal of Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Nawak Malik said that writing of the article was "wrong", and proceeded to make personal comments on Savarkar especially when the said person (Savarkar) is not alive.
