sreekandannair v RT @firstpost: Rajasthan deputy chief minister #SachinPilot on Saturday said their response to the infant deaths could have been more sensi… 2 seconds ago Anup Shapeti RT @ANI: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on #KotaChildDeaths: I think our response to this could have been more compassionate… 3 seconds ago Gayle Warner RT @dcexaminer: "Perhaps it would have been a better idea to send him $1.7 billion in unmarked bills, in pallets on planes in the dead of n… 3 seconds ago 🔥💧CORRUPTOCRACY RT @KorvinLily: @naomirwolf @Sir_Thomas_Wynn This Major National Disaster could have been prevented much much earlier if measures were in p… 12 seconds ago Shafi Akhtar RT @news18dotcom: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that the state govt's response to the death of infants in Kota could ha… 16 seconds ago Charisse Ryden RT @NPR: "President Trump and some Republicans in Congress suggest Russia and Ukraine both sought to interfere in our 2016 presidential ele… 44 seconds ago S L Mehra RT @ThePrintIndia: Sachin Pilot says Rajasthan govt could have been ‘more sensitive’ to Kota infant deaths https://t.co/kUKBIuPE6N 57 seconds ago Ankesh We could have been more sensitive: Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota… https://t.co/RRlUgrv7vv 58 seconds ago