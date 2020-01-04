Global  

We could have been more sensitive: Sachin Pilot on Rajasthan govt's response to infant deaths in Kota

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Criticising his government over the deaths of 107 children in Kota's state-run JK Lon Hospital, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday said their response to the infant deaths could have been more sensitive.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: BJP slams Rajasthan govt over 91 infants' deaths; minister sees CAA angle

BJP slams Rajasthan govt over 91 infants' deaths; minister sees CAA angle 02:48

 Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma launched a salvo at BJP. Sharma accused BJP of politics over children's deaths. At least 91 infants died at a Kota hospital in December 2019.

