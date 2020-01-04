Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13: Fans come out in support of Asim Riaz as they trend #ViewersChoiceAsim on Twitter

Bollywood Life Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Earlier we saw #WinningSid trending on Twitter and now fans of Asim came out in support as they trend #ViewersChoiceAsim. The hashtag has already crossed 3 million on social media and is still going strong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Hindustani Bhau REACTS to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship Rashami [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Hindustani Bhau REACTS to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 Hindustani Bhau REACTS to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s relationship Rashami

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 09:56Published

Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz’s proposal, not trusting Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss 13 [Video]Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz’s proposal, not trusting Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss 13

Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz’s proposal, not trusting Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra Bigg Boss 13

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 08:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Ex-contestant VJ Andy accuses Asim Riaz of taking fake stand for Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz hit back at VJ Andy for accusing Asim's fake stand for Rashami against Sidharth Shukla
DNA

DNA Exclusive: 'You know how to take a stand so do that', Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi advices Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz has come under the spotlight in the Bigg Boss 13 house after the latest episodes where he lashes out at contestants
DNA


Tweets about this

forever_riaz

Asim Riaz Forever RT @bollywood_life: Bigg Boss 13: Fans come out in support of Asim Riaz as they trend #ViewersChoiceAsim on Twitter #AsimRiaz #BB13 #Bigg… 4 seconds ago

rafillove

Love Gautam Gulati RT @BiggBossNewz: Bigg Boss 13: Fans come out in support of Asim Riaz as they trend #ViewersChoiceAsim on Twitter #AsimRiaz #BB13 #BiggBo… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.