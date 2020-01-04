Global  

Shia Muslims in Lucknow protest killing of Qasem Soleimani, declare him a martyr

Zee News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A huge gathering of Shia Muslims convened at Chhota Imambara in Lucknow to protest the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. The crowd led by Maulana Kalbe Jawad shouted slogans against America and declared the Soleimani a martyr.
News video: Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in protest over killing of Soleimani 01:55

 Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets of Tehran in protest over the killing of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian General was killed by US air strikes in Baghdad in the early hours of Friday morning. In response to the attack and as protesters burn Israeli flags, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu...

Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani [Video]Shia Muslims in Kashmir protest against US killing of Soleimani

Shia Muslims in Kashmir on Friday (November 3rd) took to the streets of Srinagar to voice their anger at the US killing of top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani spearheaded..

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Rouhani warns US of consequences over Soleimani's killing

Tehran, Jan 4 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday warned the US of consequences over the death of the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary...
Sify Also reported by •Seattle TimesMid-Day

Death will turn Soleimani into a 'martyr' and unify Iran, researcher says

The U.S. assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani will create a martyr unify Iran’s fractious political establishment, with major repercussions on...
CTV News

