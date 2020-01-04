Global  

Thousands participate in protest against CAA in Hyderabad

IndiaTimes Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Thousands of people in the city took part in a protest on Saturday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).
