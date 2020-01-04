Global  

Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang Kiss creates a meme fest on Twitter

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Malang features Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is set to hit the screens on February 7
News video: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani first look from 'Malang' is out

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani first look from 'Malang' is out 00:58

 The fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in the movie "Malang" has already created a huge buzz across the nation.

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster [Video]Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle in 'Malang' new poster

Disha Patni and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer "Malang" new poster is out now. The latest poster showcases the sizzling chemistry between the duo.

Disha, Aditya looks effortless and comfy in Casuals [Video]Disha, Aditya looks effortless and comfy in Casuals

Actress Disha Patani was snapped with her Malang co-actor Aditya Roy Kapoor at Mumbai Filmcity on Thursday.The duo looked uber cool in casuals.

Malang New Poster: Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani seal it with a passionate kiss

The posters of Mohit Suri's Malang, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, made all the right noises when they were unveiled...
Mid-Day

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are 'two wild souls one love' in 'Malang's latest poster

Along with the latest poster unveiling alongside Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur also revealed the Malang trailer release date
DNA

harjotsekhon157

Harjot Sekhon RT @maheshwarisr: have you seen the Malang's latest poster. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur unleash their madness with a kiss. Malang Kis… 16 minutes ago

harjotsekhon157

Harjot Sekhon RT @FanAcco1060: #Malang: #AdityaRoyKapur and #DishaPatani's Malang Kiss creates a meme fest on Twitter https://t.co/coMl4wY2KG 20 minutes ago

harjotsekhon157

Harjot Sekhon RT @Godyan7683: Malang poster highlights an intimate moment between the stars-Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani- framed against a surreal b… 21 minutes ago

FanAcco1060

Fan Account #Malang: #AdityaRoyKapur and #DishaPatani's Malang Kiss creates a meme fest on Twitter https://t.co/coMl4wY2KG 28 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #Malang: #AdityaRoyKapur and #DishaPatani's Malang Kiss creates a meme fest on Twitter https://t.co/dsss3CwPH5 52 minutes ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @ZoomTV: Check out the new poster of #Malang featuring #AdityaRoyKapur and @DishPatani https://t.co/3Y2S5o3Ywv 1 hour ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @pinkvilla: #Malang New Poster: #DishaPatani and #AdityaRoyKapur lock lips as ‘two wild souls’ in love - https://t.co/Xn8JSScY4d @DishPa… 1 hour ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @fpjindia: Malang poster: @DishPatani, Aditya Roy Kapur's lip-lock is setting the internet on fire https://t.co/aiJzahPQm5 1 hour ago

