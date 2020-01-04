#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone: These childhood pictures of birthday girl prove she was destined to be a star Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone's 34th birthday, here's a look back at how adorable she looked in her growing up years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this