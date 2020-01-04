Bigg Boss 13: Fans shower support for Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz as we see #WinningSid and #ViewersChoiceAsim top 2 trends on Twitter

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Salman Khan slammed Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz for their activities in the house and warned them for the final time. And now, we see fans of Sid and Asim showering their support as #WinningSid and #ViewersChoiceAsim became the top 2 trends on Twitter. Here are some of the tweets... 👓 View full article

