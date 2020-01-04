May attack Iraq's military bases used by US forces, warns Kataib Hezbollah

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad 01:48 BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy. According to CBS News, an estimated 6000 protesters, including Iraqi Shiite...