May attack Iraq's military bases used by US forces, warns Kataib Hezbollah

Cairo [Egypt], Jan 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Kataib Hezbollah, Iraqi Shia militias within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, threatens to launch attacks on military bases used by the US forces in Iraq starting Sunday evening, according to a statement by the group's command.



Recent related videos from verified sources Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published 4 days ago US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:45Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from U.S. bases: Al Mayadeen Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia warned on Saturday Iraqi security forces to stay away from U.S. bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.

Reuters 4 hours ago



News24.com | Pro-Iran faction urges Iraqi troops 'get away' from US forces in bases Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network, urged Iraqi troops on Saturday to move away from US forces at military...

News24 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this