Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

May attack Iraq's military bases used by US forces, warns Kataib Hezbollah

Sify Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Cairo [Egypt], Jan 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Kataib Hezbollah, Iraqi Shia militias within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, threatens to launch attacks on military bases used by the US forces in Iraq starting Sunday evening, according to a statement by the group's command.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad 01:48

 BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy. According to CBS News, an estimated 6000 protesters, including Iraqi Shiite...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged [Video]Iraq decries air strikes, U.S. embassy besieged

Embassy staff fled into a safe room as American and Iraqi forces fought off violent protesters enraged by air strikes targeting an Iraqi militia unit. The militiamen were allies of Iran, and Baghdad..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:04Published

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes [Video]US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes

US Embassy Attacked in Baghdad After Airstrikes . The U.S. recently launched five airstrikes on areas controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, . injuring 51 people and killing at least 25 members of an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iraqi militia warns security forces to stay away from U.S. bases: Al Mayadeen

Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah militia warned on Saturday Iraqi security forces to stay away from U.S. bases in Iraq, al-Mayadeen television said.
Reuters

News24.com | Pro-Iran faction urges Iraqi troops 'get away' from US forces in bases

Kataeb Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi military network, urged Iraqi troops on Saturday to move away from US forces at military...
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.