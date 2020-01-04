May attack Iraq's military bases used by US forces, warns Kataib Hezbollah
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Cairo [Egypt], Jan 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Kataib Hezbollah, Iraqi Shia militias within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, threatens to launch attacks on military bases used by the US forces in Iraq starting Sunday evening, according to a statement by the group's command.
BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to protect the embassy.
According to CBS News, an estimated 6000 protesters, including Iraqi Shiite...