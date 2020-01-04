Kota deaths: Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot slams own govt
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () In an embarrassing development for the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, state Congress chief and deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Saturday slammed its handling of the infant deaths in Kota’s JK Lon Hospital and demanded accountability. As many as 107 infants have died in the hospital in the past 35 days.
Contradicting his own party’s government over the infant deaths at JK Lon Hospital in Kota on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said that the state government’s response was not satisfactory.
