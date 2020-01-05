Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Portfolio list sent to Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, waiting for his approval: NCP leader Jayant Patil

Zee News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday (January 4) said that the final list of ministers with the portfolios to be allocated to them has been sent by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his approval.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sonia Gandhi hits out at Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari |OneIndia News [Video]Sonia Gandhi hits out at Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari |OneIndia News

SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MAHA GOVERNOR BHAGAT SINGH KOSHYARI, POSTERS FEATURING BAL THACKERAY WITH INDIRA GANDHI PUT UP IN MUMBAI, SENA CHIEF UDDHAV THCKERAY TO BE SWORN-IN AS MAHA CM TODAY, SONIA,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

CM has sent portfolio list to Governor: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had sent the list of portfolios to be allocated to ministers to...
IndiaTimes

Final list sent for approval: Shiv Sena, NCP blame Governor for ‘delaying’ portfolio allocation by a day


Indian Express


Tweets about this

arindampanda4

Arindam Panda RT @ANI: Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil: Chief Minister has sent the final list related to portfolio distribution to the Governor. I hop… 2 hours ago

arindampanda4

Arindam Panda RT @the_hindu: Just In | #Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the portfolio allocation as sent by CM #UddhavThackeray.… 2 hours ago

MumbaiNewsRT

Mumbai News RT @CNNnews18: #NewsAlert | Maharashtra cabinet portfolio list sent to the Governor confirmed. | @c_mangure with more details https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

CNNnews18

News18 #NewsAlert | Maharashtra cabinet portfolio list sent to the Governor confirmed. | @c_mangure with more details https://t.co/hdpI7VTh28 3 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Just In | #Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the portfolio allocation as sent by CM… https://t.co/Rx4faRJAi2 3 hours ago

WNews0789

World News0789 Portfolio list sent to Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, waiting for his approval: NCP leader Jayant Patil https://t.co/9AQtHVXebE 4 hours ago

jornalistavitor

Vitor Santos RT @IndiaToday: In a tweet, NCP chief Jayant Patil said, "According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor Bhagat… 4 hours ago

IndiaToday

India Today In a tweet, NCP chief Jayant Patil said, "According to my information, the list of portfolios was given to governor… https://t.co/zG9H9n0PNX 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.