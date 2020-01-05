Global  

146 infants die in December in Jodhpur hospital

Zee News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
The hospital administration, however, said that the number of child deaths was quite low as compared to the number of children admitted in the hospital in December.
Recent related news from verified sources

Infant deaths at Kota hospital: Centre to send high-level team

The Centre will send a high-level team comprising experts from AIIMS, Jodhpur and health economists to a government hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, where 100...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

‘146 kids died in two Jodhpur hospitals in December'

Amid the chaos over the deaths of infants at Kota’s J K Lon Hospital, disturbing figures of similar deaths have emerged from Jodhpur. A joint report on infant...
IndiaTimes


