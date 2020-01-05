Imran Khan should about Pakistan, we had rejected Jinnah`s theory, says Owaisi on fake videos

Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Pakistan PM had shared two fake videos on Twitter of security forces brutally beating Muslims, with the caption, "Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP". 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

21 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News 03:48 India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court challenging NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran, Trump warns US prepared to act if Iran escalates situation, Flights diverted over Iranian airspace,...