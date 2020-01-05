Global  

Thousands mourn Soleimani, other 'martyrs' in Baghdad

Sify Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Baghdad, Jan 5 (IANS) Thousands of Iraqis took part in the funerals of eight people killed in a US airstrike on Baghdad, among them the powerful commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani.
News video: Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad 07:40

 Thousands in Baghdad are attending funeral procession for those killed in US air raid targeting Soleimani on Friday.

Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani

Ayotollah Ali Khamenei responds to Bahgdad airstrike that killed Qasem SoleimaniA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump The supreme leader of Iran Ali Khamenei has sparked fears of...
WorldNews

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...
WorldNews


one_unbiased

The Optimist Thousands mourn Iran's Soleimani as at least 2 rockets hit Baghdad. On Saturday, one rocket landed inside the Green… https://t.co/oxM4s3ZKEo 2 hours ago

LoveUSOfAmerica

David @SecPompeo In contrast, thousands in Baghdad gather, mourn loss of Iran's top general One could find someone somew… https://t.co/E6h0Na1vFR 2 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next The coffins of al-Muhandis and other Iraqi members of the militia were covered by their country's flag, while… https://t.co/RNLRSwWKQr 2 hours ago

OrisaNla64

Iyawo What other people think re: #SoleimaniAssassination #WorldWarThree #NoWarInIran https://t.co/ETQy9txa9j 3 hours ago

ThatsbharatNews

Thats Bharat Thousands mourn Soleimani other &#39 martyrs&#39 in Baghdad ... #onlinenews #latestnews more:… https://t.co/6eOC1PTG59 4 hours ago

themunsifdaily

The Munsif Daily Thousands mourn Soleimani, other ‘martyrs’ in Baghdad https://t.co/GSTGgUNK2i https://t.co/MxZVZz6YBB 6 hours ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Thousands mourn Soleimani, other ‘martyrs’ in Baghdad https://t.co/AyjIQQuz6A 6 hours ago

dpsisi

D. Sengupta RT @karl_vick: Iraq's prime minister attends mourning procession for Soleimani and other targets of US drone strike. https://t.co/B8H9TjN43… 10 hours ago

