Trinamool Congress ssues show-cause notice to MLA for sharing stage with BJP WB chief Dilip Ghosh

Zee News Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a show-cause notice to its MLA, Samaresh Das for sharing a stage with BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh during an event in the East Medinipur district.
